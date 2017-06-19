Fill your senses during Wichitaa s annual Water Garden Tour
A 30,000-gallon pond, which was once an in-ground swimming pool, is just one of the many water features you can visit during a water garden and pond tour in Wichita next weekend. Park on the street and take a walk through the woods on a winding stone walkway and you will stumble across what Tim and Barbara McKee call their secret garden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|9 hr
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC