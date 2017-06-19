Fill your senses during Wichitaa s an...

Fill your senses during Wichitaa s annual Water Garden Tour

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A 30,000-gallon pond, which was once an in-ground swimming pool, is just one of the many water features you can visit during a water garden and pond tour in Wichita next weekend. Park on the street and take a walk through the woods on a winding stone walkway and you will stumble across what Tim and Barbara McKee call their secret garden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09) 9 hr Junket 2,334
Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13) Jun 16 Alan 2
Bryan Wooten Jun 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 13
News In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i... Jun 11 spytheweb 1
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,900,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC