Douglass man, 20, killed in dirt-bike collision
A 20-year-old Douglass man was killed late Sunday when his dirt bike collided with another dirt bike on a southeastern Sedgwick County road. Lt. Lin Dehning, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, said the man killed and a 23-year-old Derby man both were driving in the southbound lane in the 5700 block of South 143rd Street East, near Rose Hill, when they crashed into one another at about 11 p.m. It was immediately unclear why the men were in the same lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion issue looms over Supreme Court choice (May '09)
|13 hr
|Junket
|2,334
|Ken Thompson, Painter (May '13)
|Jun 16
|Alan
|2
|Bryan Wooten
|Jun 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|13
|In Wichita, Kobach blasts funding for illegal i...
|Jun 11
|spytheweb
|1
|Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08)
|Jun 5
|Red
|48
|Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14)
|Jun 3
|D Barnes
|15
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 26
|Concerned citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC