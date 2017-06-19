Douglass man, 20, killed in dirt-bike collision

A 20-year-old Douglass man was killed late Sunday when his dirt bike collided with another dirt bike on a southeastern Sedgwick County road. Lt. Lin Dehning, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office, said the man killed and a 23-year-old Derby man both were driving in the southbound lane in the 5700 block of South 143rd Street East, near Rose Hill, when they crashed into one another at about 11 p.m. It was immediately unclear why the men were in the same lane.

