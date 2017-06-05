Vanderbilt's opens in new west-side s...

Vanderbilt's opens in new west-side space

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sasnak Management president Jon Rolph shows off the company's new breakfast concept, HomeGrown, at NewMarket North. Lux ballroom partners Bonnie Tandoc and James Flamont show off their new dance floor at the Lux.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Thu Jamie Dundee 12
News Water rates on city agenda (Dec '08) Jun 5 Red 48
Gang / Cause Stalking in Wichita (Aug '14) Jun 3 D Barnes 15
Judge Seth Rundle May 26 Concerned citizen 2
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... May 24 jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,800 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC