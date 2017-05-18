Phi Beta Kappa chapter inducts new members
Forty Kansas State University students are the newest members of Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious academic honor society. The Beta of Kansas Chapter elects under graduate members in their junior or senior years upon recommendation of a committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|Review: Rogers Contracting (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|WOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC