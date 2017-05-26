New Kansas House member chosen for De...

New Kansas House member chosen for Derby/Mulvane area

Friday May 26 Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

A lawyer who worked for Secretary of State Kris Kobach will replace his father-in-law in the Kansas House. Republican leaders from the Derby and Mulvane area on Thursday selected Jesse Burris to replace Pete DeGraaf in the Kansas Legislature.

