Land Title to open Derby office

Land Title to open Derby office

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The company, which started in 1991 in Garden City, opened its first Wichita office in 1998 and now has locations on the east and west sides and in more central Wichita, too. "We have a lot of customers that have said they wished we had an office in Derby for convenience," says Rhonda Scully , who is comptroller and a title agent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... 21 hr jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita Mon russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Review: Rogers Contracting (Nov '15) Nov '15 WOL 1
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Recession
  5. Syria
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,275,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC