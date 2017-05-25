Land Title to open Derby office
The company, which started in 1991 in Garden City, opened its first Wichita office in 1998 and now has locations on the east and west sides and in more central Wichita, too. "We have a lot of customers that have said they wished we had an office in Derby for convenience," says Rhonda Scully , who is comptroller and a title agent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|21 hr
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|Mon
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Review: Rogers Contracting (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|WOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC