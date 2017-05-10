Holiday Inn sniper Michael Soles up for parole again this summer

The man who carried out a mass shooting from atop a downtown Wichita high-rise more than 40 years ago is up for parole for the fifth time. Michael Soles, known in Wichita as the Holiday Inn sniper, was a teenager when the rode an elevator to the hotel that capped the 26-floor Garvey building on Aug. 11, 1976, with two rifles and a lunch pail of bullets, stepped out onto a balcony and opened fire.

