Holiday Inn sniper Michael Soles up f...

Holiday Inn sniper Michael Soles up for parole again this summer

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The man who carried out a mass shooting from atop a downtown Wichita high-rise more than 40 years ago is up for parole for the fifth time. Michael Soles, known in Wichita as the Holiday Inn sniper, was a teenager when the rode an elevator to the hotel that capped the 26-floor Garvey building on Aug. 11, 1976, with two rifles and a lunch pail of bullets, stepped out onto a balcony and opened fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Seth Rundle 8 hr Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12) Apr 30 cynthia mayo 12
Drugs in central ks Apr 25 opiophile 2
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 22 Scott 4
brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08) Apr 21 moe 49
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,400 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC