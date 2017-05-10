Final meetings on road study set for ...

Final meetings on road study set for Derby, Haysville

Tuesday May 9 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Sedgwick County will host two final meetings in Derby and Haysville for a road study in the southern part of the county. The ARC 95 Study is evaluating how the county could improve 95th Street South between Greenwich and Meridian based on traffic and development needs.

