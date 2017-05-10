Final meetings on road study set for Derby, Haysville
Sedgwick County will host two final meetings in Derby and Haysville for a road study in the southern part of the county. The ARC 95 Study is evaluating how the county could improve 95th Street South between Greenwich and Meridian based on traffic and development needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
