Face of Defense: Airman Takes Up 'Swe...

Face of Defense: Airman Takes Up 'Sweet' Hobby

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: U.S. Department of Defense

Tech. Sgt. Garrett Wright, a personnel recovery specialist -- survival, evasion, resistance and escape -- with the 22nd Operations Support Squadron, obtained his first honeybees last year after attending workshops and doing heavy research on beekeeping.

Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali... Wed jenibaz 1
Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita May 22 russell 2
Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11) May 11 Disaster 8
Judge Seth Rundle May 9 Concerned Citizen 1
Rachel Mccafferty May 5 Inquiring mind 1
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Apr 30 URMOMISASAVAGE 24
Review: Rogers Contracting (Nov '15) Nov '15 WOL 1
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC