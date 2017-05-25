Face of Defense: Airman Takes Up 'Sweet' Hobby
Tech. Sgt. Garrett Wright, a personnel recovery specialist -- survival, evasion, resistance and escape -- with the 22nd Operations Support Squadron, obtained his first honeybees last year after attending workshops and doing heavy research on beekeeping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at U.S. Department of Defense.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is it depressing to be single in Wichita? Reali...
|Wed
|jenibaz
|1
|Fuzzy's Taco Shop coming to Wichita
|May 22
|russell
|2
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|May 11
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Review: Rogers Contracting (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|WOL
|1
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC