10 fun things to do in Wichita this weekend
Today is Cinco de Mayo, and a lot of events are themed after that this weekend, but there are others to be had as well. Dierks Bentley is performing at the Intrust Bank Arena tonight, and there are still plenty of tickets available to check out the show, ranging from about $29.75 to $59.75.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: american topsoil wichita (May '11)
|Thu
|Disaster
|8
|Judge Seth Rundle
|May 9
|Concerned Citizen
|1
|Rachel Mccafferty
|May 5
|Inquiring mind
|1
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Apr 30
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|Apr 30
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC