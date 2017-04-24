Rocking M Media to acquire three Wich...

Rocking M Media to acquire three Wichita stations

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The company, which owns KWME , 92.7-FM , in Derby, has a deal to acquire two Connoisseur Media stations here - KIBB , 97.1-FM and KVWF , 100.5-FM , which are better known as Bob FM and Hank FM . "We're a big believer in what Envision does," says Rocking M president Christopher Miller .

