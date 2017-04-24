Rocking M Media to acquire three Wichita stations
The company, which owns KWME , 92.7-FM , in Derby, has a deal to acquire two Connoisseur Media stations here - KIBB , 97.1-FM and KVWF , 100.5-FM , which are better known as Bob FM and Hank FM . "We're a big believer in what Envision does," says Rocking M president Christopher Miller .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|Tue
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC