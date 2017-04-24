Realtors alarmed by 'naked home buyer'
Just before showing a home in Derby, Kansas, a realtor received a text from the potential home-buyer asking if he could view the home "in the nude." "I don't think his intentions were to buy a house that day," said Tiffany Wells, a realtor with Re/Max Elite in Derby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|Tue
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC