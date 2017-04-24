Realtors alarmed by 'naked home buyer'

Tuesday Apr 11

Just before showing a home in Derby, Kansas, a realtor received a text from the potential home-buyer asking if he could view the home "in the nude." "I don't think his intentions were to buy a house that day," said Tiffany Wells, a realtor with Re/Max Elite in Derby.

