He took cash, gift cards from mail he was supposed to deliver
A mail carrier who stole the letters and cards he was supposed to deliver will spend a year, plus one day in federal prison for his crimes. Gary W. Yenzer, 34, of Derby was sentenced Wednesday, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in an e-mailed news release.
