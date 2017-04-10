Derby district names new superintendent

Derby district names new superintendent

Heather Bohaty, assistant superintendent of human resources for Derby schools, will be the district's new superintendent, officials announced Monday. Bohaty, who has worked for the Derby district for 21 years, will replace Craig Wilford, who plans to retire at the end of this school year.

