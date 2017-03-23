Thieves and scam artists prey on olde...

Thieves and scam artists prey on older Wichitans

Friday Mar 3 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Judy Moon, 65, and Bob Moon, 76, lost their life's savings to a scam artist who talked them into going with her to get payday loans so the thief could use the money to "take care" of the Moons. She impoverished them instead.

