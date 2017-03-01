Via Christi breaks ground on Derby clinic expansion
Via Christi broke ground for construction of a nearly 15,000-square-foot facility this week, an expansion of its presence in Derby. The new clinic, on the northwest corner of Tall Tree Road and Newberry, is expected to be completed this fall.
