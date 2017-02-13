Kansas man admits to stealing while w...

Kansas man admits to stealing while working as mail carrier

Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Capital-Journal

The U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Gary Yenzer, of Derby, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of U.S. mail. Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards while delivering mail last year in rural Sedgwick County.

