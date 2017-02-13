Kansas man admits to stealing while working as mail carrier
The U.S. attorney's office says 34-year-old Gary Yenzer, of Derby, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of U.S. mail. Investigators learned Yenzer looked for birthday and anniversary cards while delivering mail last year in rural Sedgwick County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|11 hr
|davy
|6
|Danger pls help
|Mon
|Angles watchingover
|2
|Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Slicksixtysix
|79
|15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07)
|Feb 14
|hitch boy
|16
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 13
|Carla
|2
|Journey drummer urges fans to not stop believin... (Oct '13)
|Feb 10
|aq dragon
|7
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC