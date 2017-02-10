Hea s going to Barbados: Derby man wins big on a Wheel of Fortunea

Viewers of "Wheel of Fortune" on Thursday were greeted by a unique sight at the end of the show - a sign-off with Vanna White and Bob Stuhlsatz. Stuhlsatz, a Derby resident, made for an apt replacement for Pat Sajak in the show's final moments as he walked away with more than $23,000 in cash and prizes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.