Hea s going to Barbados: Derby man wins big on a Wheel of Fortunea
Viewers of "Wheel of Fortune" on Thursday were greeted by a unique sight at the end of the show - a sign-off with Vanna White and Bob Stuhlsatz. Stuhlsatz, a Derby resident, made for an apt replacement for Pat Sajak in the show's final moments as he walked away with more than $23,000 in cash and prizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Journey drummer urges fans to not stop believin... (Oct '13)
|Feb 10
|aq dragon
|7
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|Feb 9
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 4
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC