Fidelity Bank Promotes Financial Lite...

Fidelity Bank Promotes Financial Literacy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: Ghanamma.com

Fidelity Bank has partnered Imani Consult Ltd and Bestman Games Ltd to use the customized edition of the Accra Monopoly Board to promote financial literacy. Director for Strategic Partnerships and CSR at Fidelity Bank, Dr. William Derban, expressed his excitement about the partnership, explaining that Monopoly is a great educational game that teaches the foundations of finance, trade and investment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Journey drummer urges fans to not stop believin... (Oct '13) 6 hr aq dragon 7
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) Thu NikeBoy205 21
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 4 gossip70 1
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Feb 1 Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,357 • Total comments across all topics: 278,748,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC