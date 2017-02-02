Fidelity Bank Promotes Financial Literacy

Fidelity Bank has partnered Imani Consult Ltd and Bestman Games Ltd to use the customized edition of the Accra Monopoly Board to promote financial literacy. Director for Strategic Partnerships and CSR at Fidelity Bank, Dr. William Derban, expressed his excitement about the partnership, explaining that Monopoly is a great educational game that teaches the foundations of finance, trade and investment.

