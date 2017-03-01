Derby schools waiting for specifics on transgender bathroom policy
Derby superintendent Craig Wilford said he's not sure how a rollback of federal guidelines on bathroom access for transgender students will affect his district, which has been debating the issue for nearly a year. "It will be interesting to see what the letter actually says," Wilford said Thursday.
