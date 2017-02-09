Derby man will be on a Wheel of Fortu...

Derby man will be on a Wheel of Fortunea Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 1 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

So when the Wheelmobile - a roving version of the popular game show that serves as an audition for potential players - came to the Kansas Star Casino in May , his daughter talked him into tagging along, he said. Little did he know that trip would result in him being invited to Los Angeles to be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10) 18 hr NikeBoy205 21
News Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura... Feb 4 gossip70 1
Bryan Wooten Feb 3 Bryan Wooten is a... 5
News Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown Feb 1 Le Jimbo 22
Domestic abuse Feb 1 Fearful 22
Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen... Jan 29 Bebpennington 1
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,456 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC