Derby man will be on a Wheel of Fortunea Thursday
So when the Wheelmobile - a roving version of the popular game show that serves as an audition for potential players - came to the Kansas Star Casino in May , his daughter talked him into tagging along, he said. Little did he know that trip would result in him being invited to Los Angeles to be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|NikeBoy205
|21
|Harrison Ford spotted at three Wichita restaura...
|Feb 4
|gossip70
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Feb 3
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|5
|Kochs condemn Trump's immigration crackdown
|Feb 1
|Le Jimbo
|22
|Domestic abuse
|Feb 1
|Fearful
|22
|Obama brain initiative= illegal human experimen...
|Jan 29
|Bebpennington
|1
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC