Derby man pleads guilty to stealing mail

Friday Feb 10 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A Derby man admitted in federal court Friday in Wichita to stealing mail while he worked as a mail carrier, authorities said. Gary Yenzer, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of mail theft, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a statement.

