Derby district rolls back bathroom ac...

Derby district rolls back bathroom access for transgender students

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

By a 5-2 vote, Derby school board members decided Monday to reverse a procedure instituted last spring, which followed a federal directive from the Obama administration. Board members voting in favor Monday said they heard significant opposition from community members over the past year who worried that allowing transgender students wider access to bathrooms raised privacy concerns for other students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Empty Arms andBrokenhearted 48 min Paula 3
Chance Rides Inc has declared war on single per... 9 hr Zipper King 3
missing child Christian Goodrich Mar 6 Kelly 3
Drugs in central ks Mar 5 klondike89 1
News Koch network refusing to help Trump (Jul '16) Feb 24 Old Republican 80
Danger pls help Feb 20 Angles watchingover 2
News 15 arrests in prostitution sting along Broadway (Jun '07) Feb 14 hitch boy 16
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,422,266

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC