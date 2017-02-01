Budget solution could be messy

A report presented to lawmakers last week on across-the-board spending cuts shows how dire the state's budget problems are - and why some one-time money may need to be part of the solution. Kansas faces a budget hole of more than $340 million for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Plugging that hole through budget cuts alone could require a 6.95 percent cut to state agencies and a 8.56 percent reduction in state aid to school districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.