Wichita library to screen Oscar shorts
This is the 31st year for the screenings, which will happen from Feb. 18 to 25 at various Wichita library branches, the Derby Public Library, the Orpheum Theatre and the west-side Warren Theatre. All-day screenings of the films in all shorts categories - animated, live action and documentary - will happen Feb. 18 at the Orpheum, 200 N. Broadway, and Feb. 25 at the west Warren, 9150 W. 21st St., both starting at 10 a.m. Documentary shorts will be shown starting at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Rockwell branch, 5939 E. Ninth St.; at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Central branch, 223 S. Main; and at 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Derby library, 1600 Walnut Grove Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Rose Hill Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Jan 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC