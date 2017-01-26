The a Super Bowl of actinga in Kansas keeps growing bigger
Four years ago Jessica Curtiss, then a senior at Maize High School, stepped up to the Wichita State University booth at the Kansas Thespian Festival. But it was during her three years at the festival she saw what was possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten
|Thu
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|2
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Jan 20
|Bystander
|10
|House member pursuing bill on transgender students
|Jan 19
|Arithrianos
|1
|Domestic abuse
|Jan 19
|Judy
|20
|Rose Hill Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Jan 18
|Musikologist
|16
|Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07)
|Jan 8
|Donnie Bonham
|4
|Ecolab Sucks (May '16)
|Jan 7
|Jamie Dundee
|9
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC