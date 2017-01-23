Lobbying the lawmakers before they le...

Lobbying the lawmakers before they leave for Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

J.G. Scott, assistant director for fiscal affairs at the Kansas legislative research department, speaks Thursday to a gathering of legislators from the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation at the Wichita State University Rhatigan Student Center. Outgoing Wichita schools superintendent John Allison, center, awaits his turn to speak during a gathering of the South Central Kansas Legislative Delegation on Thursday at the Wichita State University Rhatigan Student Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Derby Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12) Jan 20 Bystander 10
News House member pursuing bill on transgender students Jan 19 Arithrianos 1
Domestic abuse Jan 19 Judy 20
Rose Hill Music Selection (Jul '12) Jan 18 Musikologist 16
News Second suspect identified in weekend shooting (Dec '07) Jan 8 Donnie Bonham 4
Ecolab Sucks (May '16) Jan 7 Jamie Dundee 9
19 times Dec 30 blndluvr 2
See all Derby Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Derby Forum Now

Derby Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Derby Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Derby, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,721 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,247

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC