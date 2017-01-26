How across-the-board cuts would affect Wichita, other school districts
If lawmakers were to try to fill the current year's state budget hole through across-the-board spending cuts, Kansas schools would lose about $220 million in state funding. At a meeting on Monday, the House Appropriations Committee reviewed what a 6.95 percent across-the-board cut to state spending would entail.
