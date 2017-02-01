Bellator 171 preview, predictions for 'Guillard vs Njokuani' on Spike TV
Bellator 171: "Guillard vs. Njokuani" takes place tomorrow night at Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kans., featuring a familiar face leading the way -- "Young Assassin" Melvin Guillard, who hopes to repeat his last performance in the same venue . Fight fans in Mulvane will also get a dose of deja vu from "The Caveman" David Rickels, who has taken six of his last seven Bellator bouts in the exact same venue.
