Artistic Angles framing shop moves from Derby to Riverside
After a quarter century in the custom framing business, Sue Smith still enjoys helping customers present and preserve favorite images. Smith is moving her shop from Derby to a small center on West 13th Street in Wichita's Riverside neighborhood, just across from Minisa Park.
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|21 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|44
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
