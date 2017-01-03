Antiques storea s closing benefits another that just opened
The new Paramount Marketplace at the Prairie Village shopping center at 13th and Woodlawn is getting a lot of attention from both shoppers and vendors, but social media manager Carrie Wellborn knew something was up this weekend. Wayne Sanchez , a Wichita attorney, says he's closing Derby Antique Market at 317 N. Rock Road in Derby at the end of the month.
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Wed
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|44
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
