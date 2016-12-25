VIDEO: Woman severely injured during robbery gets bionic hands for Christmas
It has been a year and a half since a robbery and shooting left Julie Dombo of Derby, Kansas a quadruple amputee. Now, thanks to some genero Tommy Green is delivering more than mail and holiday packages this time of the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|5 hr
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|44
|19 times
|Dec 30
|blndluvr
|2
|Illegal immigrant deported 9 times
|Dec 30
|Ted Pinnix
|1
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Dec 23
|krushy3831
|6
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Dec 21
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Dec 21
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC