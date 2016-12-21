Transgender student crowned Holly Ball King in Derby
Tyler Krayer, 17, a senior at Derby High School, garnered enough votes from classmates to earn the title of Holly Ball King at the school's winter formal. Krayer, who came out as transgender when he was 15, has advocated for LGBTQ rights at the school since moving to Kansas about a year and a half ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Derby Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman who lost limbs after being shot gets $260...
|Fri
|krushy3831
|6
|Bryan Wooten (May '16)
|Wed
|Jamie Dundee
|41
|Beware DuPont Management Customers Your Propert... (May '12)
|Wed
|Bystander
|9
|in search of
|Wed
|peter long prong
|2
|drunk bar regular *bartenders beware*
|Dec 14
|vicsim
|1
|trashy neighbors (Feb '09)
|Dec 13
|Concerned
|13
|Please tell your Wichita stalking or abuse stor... (Nov '14)
|Dec 8
|Scared
|7
Find what you want!
Search Derby Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC