Robbery and shooting victim recieves new hands for Christmas
It has been a year and a half since a robbery and shooting left Julie Dombo of Derby, Kansas a quadruple amputee. She met Mark Holden back in October when they both spoke at a Wichita Crime Commission Annual Award Dinner, where Dombo received the Citizen Hero of the Year Award.
