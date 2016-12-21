Man sentenced to 31 years for shooting that left woman an amputee

The man who shot a Derby woman at a cellphone store last year, causing injuries that left her a quadruple amputee, on Friday received the maximum prison sentence he could have: 31 years in prison. A Sedgwick County jury found James Michael Phillips, 27, guilty of nine counts in October, including the attempted first-degree murder of Julie Dombo, 62. He was also convicted of attempted second-degree murder for firing at Derby Police Officer Larry Hampton after fleeing.

