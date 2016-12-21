Kansas amputee gets surprise holiday ...

Kansas amputee gets surprise holiday gift: electronic hands

Wednesday Dec 21

A southern Kansas woman who lost her hands and feet during a robbery got an early Christmas gift - new electronic hands worth $260,000, courtesy of a businessman and his wife. Julie Dombo of Derby showed off her new hands publicly Tuesday with her husband, a day after receiving them as a present from Koch Industries' general counsel Mark Holden and his wife.

