Derby man found dead

Wednesday Dec 21

A Derby man was found dead in his house Wednesday afternoon, police said, though no obvious cause of death was apparent. The man, a white male in his 40s, was found by officers checking on his welfare in the 1000 block of North Georgie, Deputy Chief Brandon Russell said.

