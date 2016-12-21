Derby man found dead
A Derby man was found dead in his house Wednesday afternoon, police said, though no obvious cause of death was apparent. The man, a white male in his 40s, was found by officers checking on his welfare in the 1000 block of North Georgie, Deputy Chief Brandon Russell said.
