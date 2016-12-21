Authorities identify homicide victim found dead along South Oliver
The Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office has identified the 32-year-old woman found dead in the 4500 block of South Oliver on Friday as Amber L. Lehman of Wichita. Lehman was pronounced deceased after deputies responding to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian shortly before 6:30 p.m. found her unresponsive at the scene, near 47th Street South.
