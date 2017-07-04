Two die in single vehicle accident

Two die in single vehicle accident

Denton police, responding, to a 911 call at 10:41 p.m. Monday, determined that a motorcycle had crashed on the exit ramp from northbound Interstate 35W to FM 2449 near Vintage Blvd. Responding police and fire personnel located a white male and a white female both believed to be in their 20's deceased at the scene. Traffic investigators determined that the motorcycle had taken the exit ramp at an unsafe speed and failed to navigate a curve causing the motorcycle to jump a curb and enter a grass median.

