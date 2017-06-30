Southwest Heritage Racing Association Revives 1960s Super Stocks
Nostalgia drag racing associations are continuing to organize as racers and enthusiasts look to recreate the golden age of drag racing, organizing their own special brand of period-correct cars, components, and classes. The Southwest Heritage Racing Association calls home base the Texas southwest and surrounding environs taking in Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.
