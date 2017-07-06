New downtown Denton housing complex set to open next year
A planned complex will be four stories with 36 apartment units - 16 studio, eight one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom apartments. It's set to be on the west side of Industrial Street at Bell Avenue, and construction is expected to begin next week with an expected opening in August 2018.
