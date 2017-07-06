Former Ryan High substitute arrested ...

Former Ryan High substitute arrested on charge of improper relationship between educator and student

Denton police arrested a former Ryan High School substitute teacher Thursday on a charge of an improper relationship between an educator and student, according to department spokesman Bryan Cose. District officials said the man is the same person police began investigating in May after another staff member reported an incident involving Newton and a 17-year-old female student to an administrator.

