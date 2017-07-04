Continue reading Between the Cub Scou...

Continue reading Between the Cub Scouts and the horses, meet Denton's hodge-podge marching band

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

Yet power drills twirled American flags in the most eccentric group of parade marchers. Yes, more eccentric than the mini horses: the Denton Institute of Phrenology Half-Fast Marching Band and precision drill team, the Trepannettes, who all were part of Denton's annual Yankee Doodle Parade on Tuesday in downtown Denton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Denton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ashley hankins denton 23 hr BITTER SWEET 1
Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10) May '17 DustyII 14
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... May '17 Yes 6
News Construction begins on convention center and ho... Apr '17 alexdeal 2
News Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Joe Friday 4
News Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after... Feb '17 Shawn 1
News What We Learn in School (May '06) Feb '17 Nayder32876 2
See all Denton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Denton Forum Now

Denton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Denton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Denton, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,006 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC