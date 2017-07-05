Blotter: Woman tracks alleged abuser back to scene of assault
A 21-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after police said he assaulted his girlfriend in her apartment in the 400 block of Bryan Street, fled the scene and later returned to the residence. The woman, 21, said her boyfriend took her car, phone and wallet following a physical altercation, according to a police report.
