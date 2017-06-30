Yesteryear: July 2017
Probably the happiest woman in Denton today is Miss Annie Webb Blanton, who as Democratic nominee for State Superintendent of Public Instruction will be the first woman ever to hold a state elective office. "I shall endeavor to improve conditions for the children and for the teachers of Texas," she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Denton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ashley hankins denton
|10 hr
|BITTER SWEET
|1
|Can I appoint my own or myself as registered ag... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|DustyII
|14
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|May '17
|Yes
|6
|Construction begins on convention center and ho...
|Apr '17
|alexdeal
|2
|Marine arrested in slaying of North Texas colle... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Joe Friday
|4
|Two Denton students suffer minor injuries after...
|Feb '17
|Shawn
|1
|What We Learn in School (May '06)
|Feb '17
|Nayder32876
|2
Find what you want!
Search Denton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC