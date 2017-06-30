Yesteryear: July 2017

Probably the happiest woman in Denton today is Miss Annie Webb Blanton, who as Democratic nominee for State Superintendent of Public Instruction will be the first woman ever to hold a state elective office. "I shall endeavor to improve conditions for the children and for the teachers of Texas," she said.

