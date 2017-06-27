The 81-year-old said she just wanted coffee. And she led officers on a 25-mph chase
Nancy Strader said she just wanted a coffee, but after a broken car window, slashed tires, an arrest and a $1,000 bond to get her out of jail, that coffee got pretty expensive - and she never even got it. Strader, 81, was driving in Denton, Texas on an early morning last week when multiple calls reported her to the police for driving the wrong way on some streets, according to WFAA .
