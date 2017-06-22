Stephen Scott trial delayed again
The trial for Stephen Scott, who is accused of fatally stabbing his parents at their Denton home in January 2016, has been postponed indefinitely by the Denton County District Attorney's Office. "The state has asked for a reset, which we agreed to," said Denton attorney Lee Ann Breading, who is representing Scott in the case.
