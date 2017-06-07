Statewide texting-while-driving ban could trump Denton ordinance
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a statewide texting-while-driving ban Tuesday. After signing the measure, Abbott told lawmakers he wants an amendment to make sure that no local law, like Denton's handheld device ordinance, can override the statewide ban.
