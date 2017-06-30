Spray on the way: Denton breaks ground for new splashpad
Denton City Council members, family members of Carl Gene Young Sr. and project volunteers shovel dirt during Friday's groundbreaking ceremony for a "sprayground" at Carl Gene Young Sr. Park. Construction on the sprayground is expected to begin this coming week, to be completed in the fall.
