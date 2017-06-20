Sanger man who killed his grandparents struggled with severe mental illness, his mother says

The Sanger man who fatally stabbed his grandparents Saturday before killing himself was being treated for a mental illness, his mother says. Ryan D. McGraw, 26, had lived with the victims - Douglas Preston Greeney, 71, and Gladys Gail Greeney, 66 - in the home in the 2500 block of Wichita Trail in Sanger, according to authorities.

